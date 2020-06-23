This June 23, one of the darlings of the public, Danna Paola, turns 25 years old and so we have seen her grow in two decades of experience

One of the spoiled from the public, it is without a doubt Danna Paola, who has thousands of fans who applaud and admire everything that this pretty girl has done in a little more than 20 years of artistic career. But today, June 23, 2020, especially, we celebrate with her that turns 25 years old!

And although perhaps the celebration deserved a big pachangón for the fourth century of life, the COVID-19 pandemic changed our game and the actress will celebrate well guarded at home, although that does not prevent her from receiving all the love of her family, friends and admirers through social networks.

IT’S TODAY IT’S TODAY IT’S HOOOY !!! 🎂💕✨ I’M 25 BISH !!! ✨💅🏼💕💕💕💕 – Danna Paola (@dannapaola) June 23, 2020

Undoubtedly, the 25th birthday of the also singer, will be marked not only by the contingency for Coronavirus, but because this morning, we were surprised in Mexico by an earthquake « something » strong, of 7.5 degrees.

Let’s remember today how we met Danna Paola and the five characters with whom she stole our hearts, from just being a tender little girl, to the most recent ones, in which she shows not only that she is already a woman, but her enormous talent for play any character.

MARIA BELEN

Although she had previously participated in Sesame Street and the soap opera Rayito de Luz, Danna Paola’s tenderness came in great when she gave life to María Belén, at the age of six, and who, with the kindness of the character and all the adventures she goes through to get out safely from the wicked, placed her as one of the protagonists of children’s soap operas of all time

AMY, THE GIRL IN THE BLUE BACKPACK

Amy

At eight years old, and with other projects three previous two soap operas, she gives life to Amy, in the soap opera version of the film that Pedrito Fernández and María Rebeca starred in 1978. They are the adventures of a girl who lives on a boat with her adoptive father, ignoring who her true parents are, and due to fate and the villain of history, she is going to give to an orphanage where she befriends all little ones. Upon leaving, his life changes drastically, as he learns some secrets from his past.

DARE TO DREAM

Duckling

As a teenager, Danna gets the main character in this youth story, in which she plays Patito, a “different” girl who arrives with her mother, who will work in a people’s school with money and where she will study in high school. . There, she faces the contempt of the smug girls, who treat her badly for her physical appearance and her way of dressing, calling her « Ugly Duckling », but she also knows the true friendship and discovers that she has more strength than she believed, becoming a « beautiful swan » by letting out his great talent. In this one, Danna, at 15 years old, showed that she had a promising career ahead of her, as she matured and played a role that, although she could sacrifice her beauty a little, exalted her acting capacity.

THE DOÑA

Since 2016, Danna Paola made the great leap to give life to Monica, the kind daughter of the vengeful Altagracia Sandoval (Aracely Arámbula), in La Doña, a role she played in both seasons (the second, broadcast in this 2020). Danna performed so well, even in the character’s death, that she garnered the attention of international critics.

ELITE

Lucrecia, ‘Lu’

After showing his histrionic skills at La Doña, his opportunity came to work on the successful Spanish series Élite, which has given him international renown and fame, giving life to Lucrecia, ‘Lu’, Montesinos, a high-class Mexican student who constantly and on whoever it is, it boasts its social class; the character created quite a controversy in the second season, in which Valerio, his half brother (Jorge López), joined with whom he began an “unusual” relationship. Danna participates as one of the main characters of the three seasons.