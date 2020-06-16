Your browser does not support iframes.

It seems like yesterday when Grettell Valdez and Patricio Borghetti excitedly announced the arrival of Santino, her son, who was born on July 25, 2008.

Today, almost 12 years after the birth of her first-born, the actress, who separated from the television presenter in 2010l, could not hide her emotion at how big Santino is, whom he already sees as a whole man.

“You are the most beautiful being. So proud of the man you are becoming. I love you. All with love, ”wrote Grettell in a photo taken with his son at his beach house.

The publication of the current wife of the Swiss financier Leo Clerc He stole the red hearts and the congratulations of his followers, who agreed that Santino took out his genes.

« Two water droplets », « Every day more beautiful and more equal », « He looks a lot like you », « He came out cute like his mother », are just some of the comments he received on Instagram.

