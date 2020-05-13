One of the great advantages of modern browsers being so powerful is that they can take advantage of a wide variety of web technologies to offer us experiences that some years ago seemed only possible with native apps.

Today we can do almost anything from the browser, not only consume text, images or video, but create them directly from it. And unlike native software, web applications have the enormous advantage that we can use them in any operating system. These are 20 of some of the best and they are also free.

Boostonote

Boostnote is a free notes app and open source designed mainly for programmers, although anyone can find it useful. The app supports Markdown, has syntax highlighting in more than 100 programming languages, is customizable, supports mathematical blocks, and is cross-platform.

Figma

Figma is a Graphic interface design web application that offers real-time collaboration. It can be a good alternative to payment tools and without a web version such as Adobe XD, or InVision. The free version allows collaborating on up to three projects with two editors.

Manifest

Manifest is a small and simple webapp that you can use as a minimalist board to take notes from the browser. Manifest is also a progressive web application, so it will offer you the option of installing it on your computer to use it in an individual window.

Picozu

Picozu is a good online photo editor with a fairly basic and relatively easy to use toolkit. Webapp supports the installation of plugins so you can add filters to your photos, or even to change the interface.

Remove.bg

Remove.bg is an app with a single function: to automatically remove the background of any image. It works excellent in most cases and is extremely fast, especially if you compare it to doing a process like this manually using tools like Photoshop if you are not a professional.

Resizing.app

Resizing.app is another small app with few features but quite useful. It is used to convert, optimize and resize images in just a few clicks and from the browser. It is perfect for optimize content for the web without losing apparent quality.

Screen Recorder

Screen Recorder, as its name implies, is a screen recorder. It is a progressive web application that lets you record your computer screen without having to install anything, and also without any type of advertising or registration.

SodaPDF

SodaPDF is a more than useful toolkit for manage all kinds of operations with PDF files. From webapp you can convert files, join them, sign them, or divide them. You can also convert various image formats.

Spaces.fm

Spaces.fm is a simple productivity app that offers binaural sounds to help us focus. Basically it is a player with a series of high quality three-dimensional ambient sounds They are quite relaxing to keep in the background while we study or work, or want to nap.

Sumo3D

Sumo3D is a web application for 3D modeling and editing. You can use it to add models, images, sounds, music and textures directly from a browser tab, and it is available in Spanish.

Sumotunes

Sumotunes is a small online music studio. It is an easy to use webapp to create songs or play with virtual musical instruments, you can use it to remix other users’ songs, or export MP3 files.

Sumopaint

Sumopaint is a online image editor from which you can combine images, add filters, add text or symbols, and that also lets you draw with up to 300 different paintbrushes. Like Sumo3D and Sumotunes, it is part of the Sumo Apps, a suite of creative browser apps that are free.

Sumophoto

Sumophoto unlike Sumopaint is intended for edit photos quicklyThat is, to do simple things like cropping, making adjustments, adding filters or effects and some elements. It lets you share directly to social networks or save on your computer.

Sumovideo

Sumovideo is the video editor of the Sumo Apps, it allows you to combine videos, images, sounds, text, effects, and even record audio. You can export the result in MP4 format.

Uno Calculator

Uno Calculator is the result of Microsoft releasing the source code from the Windows calculator. Thanks to this there is this web version that works from a tab in any browser.

Vector Creator

Vector Creator is great novice design app so you can create your own custom illustrations from elements already available. It is a graphics editor, but the graphics are already made and you can combine thousands of them for free to create your own designs.

See

Veed is a webapp to add effects to your videos in real time. Let us upload our videos, modify them in a couple of clicks with different filters, stickers, or subtitles. We can also change the playback speed, add music, or draw over it.

WebTorrent

WebTorrent offers us an extremely simple and efficient way to view and download torrents from the browser, It is a P2P client that you can use from a tab simply by accessing its instant version, there you paste a magnet link or the hash, or drag a torrent file to the window and that’s it.

Zencaster

Zencaster is an excellent alternative for creating podcasts It solves most of the steps in one place: editing, recording a call and local audio, separating tracks, and editing. Normally it’s free for up to two guests, but during the Covid-19 crisis they offer both guests and unlimited recordings for all users.

Zenkit To Do

Zenkit To Do is Zenkit’s proposal for those who miss Wunderlist. It is perhaps one of the best alternatives to the notes app that Microsoft bought and ended up disappearing this year. It offers a simple way to take notes and manage tasks from the web or any other synchronized platform.