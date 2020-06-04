CARACAS (AP) – President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition in Venezuela, led by Juan Guaidó, agreed on a series of measures to allow international agencies to help in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, a first step in years towards cooperation between these staunch enemies for the benefit of the country.

Although focused strictly on the response to the pandemic, some experts said on Wednesday that the agreement gives some hope for dealing with widespread political stagnation in Venezuela, an oil country that used to be rich and is mired in a social and economic crisis. deeper and deeper.

Geoff Ramsey, of the academic institution Washington Office on Latin America, said that it is the first agreement signed in recent years between Maduro and the opposition.

“It is difficult to express how important this is for Venezuela,” Ramsey estimated.

Venezuelans are running out of patience with the lack of progress towards a political solution, Ramsey said, adding that the agreement could lead to the sending of humanitarian assistance and could generate momentum to hold negotiations to solve the crisis by the political route.

“If they can negotiate a humanitarian agreement, the next step would be to negotiate the conditions for free and fair elections,” Ramsey said. “It seems that both Maduro and the opposition are beginning to realize that they cannot just sit idly by and blame the other.”

The single-page agreement signed on June 1 stipulates that both parties will coordinate in the search for funds to fight the coronavirus. The government was signed by the health minister, Dr. Carlos Alvarado, and by the opposition, Dr. Julio Castro, who represents the National Assembly headed by Guaidó.

It was also signed by Dr. Gerardo de Cosío, director of the Venezuelan office of the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization, who will be in charge of supervising coordination.

“This document is, I hope, a step towards a new period of collaboration between both parties,” Dr. De Cosío told The Associated Press. “This is a historical fact, of many others that will be achieved.”

Venezuela has been mired in a political crisis for years. In January last year, Guaidó declared himself the legitimate president of the country as president of the National Assembly, backed by the United States among almost 60 nations, who say that Maduro is illegally in power because there was fraud in the last elections.

The crisis has left much of Venezuela devoid of water, electricity, gasoline, and medical services, even before the pandemic. So far, authorities report 1,819 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths, but there are fears that the contingency could easily overwhelm the Venezuelan health system.

In the short term, this pact could influence the divisive debate within the opposition about whether or not to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of the year. Some opposition sectors have tried to reach an agreement with Maduro to reform the electoral council and allow the participation of international observers, among other conditions.

Although the coronavirus deal raised hopes for more deals, the Maduro government and opposition have repeatedly agreed to sit at the negotiating table in recent years, but have never made progress.

UN Secretary General António Guterres praised the announcement of an agreement and encouraged the parties to “implement this agreement in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence,” said United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric. .

Guterres also urged them to “create the bases to continue looking for common ground to overcome the crisis in the country,” said Dujarric.

Guaidó’s opposition coalition said the agreement is the result of several months of work and allows the World Health Organization to receive the approved funds for humanitarian aid without they will enrich a minority in power or be used as political pressure tool.

Opposition legislator Miguel Pizarro, coordinator of opposition proceedings in Washington to obtain humanitarian aid, insisted that this is not an agreement with the Maduro government but rather a way to orchestrate a humanitarian response to alleviate the deaths and suffering of the Venezuelans.

“Without a doubt, this is an important step,” said Pizarro.

Although Maduro announces with hype and cymbal each arrival of medical teams from China and Russia, he has rejected US offers of humanitarian aid, calling it a sneaky attempt to destabilize his government. For their part, the opposition has been reluctant to work with Maduro officials to distribute supplies that have come in from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Catholic Church and other sources, as they suspect they are nothing more than a tool of political coercion.

But in the last year, as attempts to overthrow Maduro stalled and Venezuelan socioeconomic conditions worsen, the opposition has quietly raised its objections to working with the socialist government to benefit all Venezuelans and prepare to take over the reins. of power eventually.

The Maduro government’s vice president for communications, Jorge Rodríguez, read the agreement aloud in a televised speech Tuesday night, and wielded it as evidence that the government is willing to work with the opposition.

“Let us leave politicking aside … This is a good start so that we can deepen joint work against COVID-19,” he added.

