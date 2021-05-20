20 Gift Ideas for TikTok Fans 2021 – Best Gifts for TikTokers

Ruben chamorro

It’s TikTok’s world, and we’re just living in it. From fashion and beauty products to home decor and tech, there isn’t a product recommendation you can’t find on TikTok. (Like, why scope out what folks are buying IRL when you have an entire online community of reviewers telling you what products are worth scoring?) And thanks to this set-up, the app is positively overflowing with gift ideas for TikTok fans. It’s essentially like receiving your loved one’s wishlist without even having to ask them for it. (!!!)

So even if you don’t spend 10 hours per day watching videos on your phone (you’re lying, obviously!), You can still find the perfect product for someone who does. In fact, you don’t even need to open the app — because I’ve got your back, bb. Whether it’s viral TikTok items or products that can majorly up someone’s TikTok game, the 20 (perrrfect) gifts below are can’t-miss.

Spoil your BFF with a mini waffle maker! Send your favorite TikTok-obsessed pal a luxe ring light! Or ensure your giftee is trendy AF with a cult-favorite phone case! As long as you have this nifty little gift guide on your side, you can’t go wrong.

1

These Chunky Rings

Clear Rainbow Lucky Ring BONBONWHIMS bonbonwhims.com

$ 55.00

The early 2000s are back in the best way. Case in point: chunky, over-the-top rings that look absurdly cute with every outfit.

two

This Strawberry Bucket Hat

Strawberry Bucket Hat Lirika Matoshi lirikamatoshi.com

$ 35.00

There’s just something about this sparkly strawberry bucket hat that’s irresistible. (And FYI, it’s created by the same designer as the internet-famous strawberry dress.)

3

These Cute Yellow Slip-Ons

Checkerboard Classic Slip-On

Vans are as TikTok-friendly as sneakers come. Not to mention, yellow is the color of the moment. No wonder these sunny checkerboard slip-ons are a must-have pick.

4

These Infamous Leggings

Women’s High Waist Yoga Pants 5

This Puffy Coach Bag

Puffy Tabby Shoulder Bag

The puffy COACH bag is perhaps the most viral accessory of the moment. (This is also a hint for someone to buy this for me, thanks.)

6

This Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask Glow Recipe sephora.com

$ 45.00

TikTok has been obsessed with Watermelon Glow products for a while now — so obviously it makes for a perfect lil gift.

7

This Itty Bitty Fridge

Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer Cooluli amazon.com

$ 49.99

First of all, this tiny fridge is ridiculously cute. Second, it’s actually sooo practical for beauty lovers who need to keep some of their products chilled.

8

These Epic Hair Clips

Mini Claws

I’ve been obsessed with Chunk’s hair accessories for forever — and now that claw clips are trending again, these are a must.

9

These Bubble Candles

Bubble Candle twistedhoneycandles etsy.com

$ 12.00

For those obsessed with the home decor side of TikTok, feast your eyes on these bubble candles. Bonus points if they make it to the Instagram feed, too.

10

This Cult Favorite Phone Case

Brown Tort iPhone Case Sonix shopsonix.com

$ 25.00

If you log onto the app and don’t see someone using this cute phone case, did you actually log on at all?

eleven

This Faux Freckle Beauty Pick

Freck OG Freck freckbeauty.com

$ 16.00

For those who want to accentuate their own freckles or just create a few, the Freck OG is the viral product that does just that.

12

This Glossier Hoodie

Original Pink Hoodie Glossier glossier.com

$ 45.00

Your BFF probably has every Glossier skincare and makeup product known to man, but there’s a chance they haven’t snagged this epic pink hoodie yet!

13

This Mini Waffle Maker

Mini Waffle Maker Machine

You’ve probably seen this mini waffle maker all over TikTok — or, at least, your giftee has. And odds are they definitely want one.

14

These Adorable Lamps

Love Lamps FriendshipLamps etsy.com

$ 220.00

Long-distance BFFs and couples who can’t stand to be apart (goals) absolutely need these cute lamps that light up when the other one is lit.

fifteen

This Strawberry Vase

Strawberry Field Vase

Obviously, strawberries are v in right now — so why not show off those Trader Joe’s flowers in this incredibly adorable vase?

16

This Classic Gold Chain

Double Curb Chain Necklace Mejuri mejuri.com

$ 260.00

It’s no secret that Mejuri is the internet’s favorite jeweler these days (and for good reason). This simple gold chain is seriously perfect for layering.

17

This Monogrammable Wireless Charger

Single-device wireless charging. Courant staycourant.com

$ 80.00

Give the gift of a full battery. This luxe wireless charger can be personalized for an extra special touch, too.

18

This Rechargeable Mushroom Lamp

MINA LED Mini Rechargeable Lamp LEXON nordstrom.com

$ 29.90

LED lights have taken over TikTok, and I can’t think of a cuter way to get the look than with this little mushroom lamp.

19

This Watermelon Cooler Bag

Super Chill Cooler Bag – Watermelon

Crafting the perfect picnic aesthetic for TikTok is an art — but this watermelon cooler bag definitely makes things easier.

twenty

This Very Necessary Ring Light

Ring Light with Tripod

No TikTok set-up is complete without a ring light, and that’s just a fact. We don’t make the rules, K?

Maggie Griswold Maggie Griswold is a fashion and lifestyle writer, interior design enthusiast, and lover of Shakespeare who currently resides in sunny Los Angeles — where she constantly wishes it were colder.

