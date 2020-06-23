According to show columnist Álex Kaffie, Geraldine Bazán is releasing romance

After trying to remake his love life with Santiago Ramundo without good results, columnist Álex Kaffie assured that Geraldine Bazán is debuting romance.

According to the entertainment journalist, the former model dates an American who does not belong to the artistic medium.

« The news is happy for Gabriel Soto, his ex, and Irina Baeva, because as a result of being in love he no longer fucks their lives and lets them live their romance in peace, » reads his column.

According to Kaffe’s statements, that is why we have not witnessed more dimes and diretes between Geraldine Bazán and the new partner of the father of their daughters.

For now, the actress uploaded videos to her Instagram stories in which she shared that she returned to Miami to continue with the recording of the series in which she participated and that was paused due to the pandemic.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas