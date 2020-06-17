Geraldine Bazán was compared to Gabriel Soto in the famous application that transforms the person into the opposite sex

In the app boom that shows the person what the opposite sex would look like, Geraldine Bazán would be a very handsome man. The actress was not far behind in the viral challenge and joined the trend.

Geraldine shared with her instagram followers how she would look with three styles that curiously looked quite good. In the first two images, who would be the artist’s lost brother looks fair and with short hair, while in the last image he has a beard.

« If I were a man … In 3 different looks, 1, 2 or 3? With or without a beard?

Cotorren !!! Hahaha ”, wrote Bazán at the foot of the publication that registered more than 40 thousand likes and thousand comments.

But what caught the netizens’ most attention was not precisely the portraits, but the wave of comparisons by his followers of the male version of Geraldine Bazán with Gabriel Soto. Some even claimed, « that he looked more handsome than his ex-husband. »

« You look better than Gabriel Soto », « You look very handsome without a beard », « Between you and Gabriel Soto, I’ll stay with you », « You are more attractive than Gabriel Soto », were some of the messages his followers wrote him.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas