Not only did they openly admit their sexual preferences, but over time, they formed a family in which children are the basis

Times have changed and although society still has a lot to learn about diversity, tolerance and respect to other human beings, whatever their sexual preference in this case, the truth is that the rights of LGBT + community Every day they win more battles, thanks to the incessant struggle of those who are no longer silent in the face of injustice and discrimination.

For many years, it was rumored that this or that famous or famous, was gay, and even, they were seen arriving at places, parading on rugs or events, with their partners, without openly saying so. Others outright hid their colleagues, for fear of criticism and attacks, or even for fear of losing job opportunities. And yes, on many occasions, they ended up having partners of the opposite sex, getting married and having children, to keep up appearances.

But this has evidently begun to change, and more and more brave people are encouraged to « come out of the closet », shout their homosexuality to the world, present their loves and, thanks to the land that has been gained, being able to marry people of the same sex, and even, legally become parents, either by the method of adoption, artificial insemination or surrogate, and form beautiful homo-parental families, despite the detractors who insist that this « is not something normal ».

RICKY MARTIN

Ricky Martín | Photos: .

In 2010, Ricky Martin stunned many by publicly admitting his homosexuality. The artist, who since then was already on the horns of the moon, expressed in a statement through his social networks: “Today I accept my homosexuality as a gift that life gives me. I feel blessed! ». The Puerto Rican also indicated that his relatives told him not to do it, since the success achieved could collapse. What do you think I do not pass.

Two years before their revelation, Ricky had been Matteo and Valentino’s father, without revealing the identity of the mother, which was later revealed, was through a « surrogate belly ». Years later, in 2016, he found love in the Syrian-born plastic artist Jwan Yosef, whom he married in 2018 and the twins were a central part of their relationship. And not only that, Ricky and Jwan became parents of two more babies, Lucia and Renn, and today, they are one of the most stable and admired famous families.

MIGUEL BOSÉ

The open secret. Spanish has never spoken about his sexuality, however, it is something that he is not concerned with clarifying, much less putting it under public scrutiny, he does not need it. However, as Juan Gabriel said, « what is seen, is not asked. » The interpreter of Amante Bandido, now 64, was a partner of the Valencian sculptor Nacho Palau for 26 years! This was known when they separated and began a trial for the four children they raised together. When there was still love between them, like Ricky, they turned to the surrogate belly.

Pimero the twins Tadeo and Diego arrived and only seven months later, Ivo and Telmo. Of their 9 years of life, eight of them the four little ones lived in a family of two parents, until the separation of the artists, and the battle for the custody of their children, who initially lived two with Bosé, in Mexico and two with Palay, in Spain, but for their sake, they established a regime in which the little ones spend together one season with one parent and another period, with the other. And although as a couple they did not work anymore, as parents, both give all their love and attention to their two pairs of twins.

Miguel Bosé. Photo: .

JOY HUERTA

In April 2019, duet singer Jesse & Joy unexpectedly announced her homosexuality. Joy Huerta not only confessed to the public at a concert that he was gay, but revealed that he had been married to another woman for seven years and that they were expecting their first baby together, although he did not reveal the identity of his wife. The news caused a stir, but much joy among the followers. A little over a month later, Noah was born, the eldest daughter of Joy and Diana Atri, from whom we now know her identity publicly. The couple is the happiest with their little girl, who has already completed a year of life and both boast of their achievements full of emotion.

ALEJANDRA LAW

In Mexico, fourteen years ago, the first brave actress who accepted being a lesbian and who was going to be a mom was TV Azteca actress Ale Ley. In 2006, when she revealed that she was pregnant and would be a single mom, the rumors about the identity of the father, began to haunt her. Some time later, it was learned that Fernanda was conceived naturally, with a friend of Ley, César Ramos, but the little girl was registered as the daughter of the also singer and her partner at the time, Marlen Tovar, with whom she had been a few years old. engagement.

Some time later, the women separated, but to date, they maintain a good relationship for their teenage daughter, with whom both live without any problem, and even the biological father includes!

ELTON JOHN

One of the icons of the gay community for many years, it has been the British singer-songwriter, Sir Elton John, who has never hidden his preferences. At 73, he maintains a stable relationship of more than 20 years with the Canadian publicist David Furnish, 57, united in civil society since 2005 and married in 2014.

In December 2010, they became the parents of their first child, Zachary Jackson, through surrogate motherhood, and by January 2013, they received their second baby, by the same procedure, Elijah Joseph Daniel. Currently, the couple remains united and happy, enjoying every moment they can with their little ones.

NEIL PATRICK-HARRIS

The actor, remembered for his roles as Dr. Doogie Houser on the show of the same name, or Barney in the hit series How Did I Know Your Mother ?, and on film for his involvement in the two The Smurfs tapes, acknowledged ago He was gay for several years, and after a ten-year relationship with chef David Burtka, in 2014.

Her twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, a girl and a boy, were born on October 12, 2010, also through a surrogate pregnancy. The little ones, almost 10 years old, are the maximum pride of their parents, and as seen in photos on social networks, paparazzi or red carpets, they are completely happy children.