Irina Baeva was compared to Karla Panini, for having “stolen” the husband from Geraldine Bazán, ex-wife and mother of the daughters of Gabriel Soto

Although since their relationship began, Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva have remained strong and stable, criticism, mainly towards the Russian actress, have not stopped, because the public accused of « stealing husbands », having supposedly started their romance when he was still married to Geraldine Bazán, mother of your daughters Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda.

The controversy around lovers, thanks to social networks, always stays « hot », because Baeva cannot take a step before the public eye, without being the target of a new wave of attacks, sometimes very cruel, from the people behind the keyboard.

And so it happened now that the young woman shared in her account Instagram, a photo next to her boyfriend, with whom she shares these days of confinement due to the Coronavirus pandemic, in which she talks about a new work project together.

The implacable cyber judge, did not hesitate to express his opinion, criticizing the blonde and even, comparing it with another sadly famous woman: Karla PaniniThis is due to the well-known story of having become involved with her current husband, Américo Garza, when he was still the husband of his former best friend, the late Karla Luna.

And once again, Gabriel showed all his love and support in the face of this wave of negative comments, with a romantic message, accompanying a photograph of his beloved, sitting flirtatious on a swing.

« Your! My wife! With your beauty out of this world, with your blue eyes that fill my life with light, with your character and personality, with your courage and determination, with your big heart and with all the love you give me day by day … you just have me completely and madly in love ”, were the words of the protagonist of Soltero with daughters.

Similarly, Soto touched on the subject in an interview with the Hoy program, where she defended her partner from those who accuse her, and affirmed that she no longer gave importance to the Baeva haters.

“At this stage of the game, really, everything that happens and they say slips completely from us, we have been around for a while and the only thing that did all this is to strengthen us, make us stronger, unite us more. Really solid as a couple as human beings and the truth, and everything that happens from now on is honey on flakes, ”said the former member of the Kairo group.