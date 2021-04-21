20 fun facts about Queen Elizabeth II on her 95th anniversary

20 curious facts about Queen Elizabeth II on her 95th anniversary | AFP

On 95 years In life, Queen Elizabeth has lived great experiences that have marked the course of her reign, she has witnessed various world events and has seen some of her loyal companions leave.

Today, it is not a year that the monarch Queen Isabel, will celebrate according to tradition, the virus pandemic will force her as in recent months to discreetly go through this day, adding the recent departure of her husband Philip of Edinburgh, prince “consort”, his companion for 73 years on April 9 at the age of 99.

The royal sovereign He is one of the most prominent icons when speaking of British royalty. For this reason, today on its 95th anniversary, we reveal 20 unknown facts among some of the infinite peculiarities of the “royal“more famous than the majority of the world’s population has known until today.

69 years on the British throne

She ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, and today after 69 years she continues to be the longest-lived British monarch.

When was born?

Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, (Queen Elizabeth) came to this world on April 21, 1926, in London, United Kingdom, daughter of George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

Queen of 16 nations

She is sovereign and current head of state of 16 independent states that are part of the Commonwealth of Nations: United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Jamaica, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands or Antigua and Barbuda.

Owner of a McDonald’s!

Among his strangest possessions is a McDonald’s. It’s the McAuto type, located in a wholly owned shopping center in Slough, a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle.

Without permits, he drives and has visited 100 countries

She does not have a driving license, but she has assiduously done it on her properties and learned during World War II when she received instruction as a truck driver and mechanic. It is worth mentioning that she also does not have a passport and has already visited more than 100 countries.

The most reproduced in museum

The figure of Queen Elizabeth is one of the most frequently reproduced by Madame Tussaud’s wax museum in London: 23

Heir to the throne at age 10

She was not born destined to be queen, she really occupied an ascendant line to the throne similar to that of her granddaughters Beatriz and Eungenia, (daughters of the Duke of York), however, her uncle Edward VIII abdicated the crown by marrying Wallis Simpson, so that automatically her father became king and she with 10 years, the heir to the throne.

“Poor thing” exclaimed her sister

Her younger sister Margarita questioned at that time “Does that mean that you will be the next queen?”, “Yes someday”, Isabel replied “…” Poor thing “replied Margarita.

“She became queen on top of a tree”

She found out she was queen while “up in a tree.”

With a “normal” life until then, the now long-lived sovereign received the news that shook her. On a trip to Kenya, in a hotel built in trees, the Treetops in Aberdare Park where she was notified of the decline of her father, King George VI, which made her the new sovereign.

Celebrate two birthdays

The first in April, for being the day that officially came to this world but it is in June when this celebration takes place. The reason? The richest and most popular figure of European royalty was crowned on June 2, 1953, the date on which every year a parade called Trooping the Color (in reference to the colors of the British flag) was held

11.- It was his grandfather, George V who sowed his love for horses by giving him his first pony at the age of four, a shetland named “Peggy”, years later, equestrian activity would become one of his main hobbies, even his 89 years old when she was still seen riding a horse.

Her husband was her cousin!

Her late husband, Felipe de Edimburgo, who left just last April 9, was her third cousin! Both great-great-grandsons of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

His “Postwar” wedding

Her wedding, celebrated in 1947, in the middle of the war, she paid for her wedding dress with ration coupons and the ingredients of the wedding cake were donated by a charity of young Australians.

“Ranks 40”

Queen Elizabeth is the 40th sovereign of England since William the Conqueror.

“His official title”

Actually, its full title corresponds as: “Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and its other Kingdoms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth of Nations and Defender of the Faith.”

“Owner of the sea”

Technically, it is due to the marine species that inhabit three miles off the coast of the United Kingdom; Dolphins, whales, sturgeons and all the swans of the Thames.

“They pay him rent with wine and cakes.”

They pay you with a big eel pie! The city of Gloucester pays the queen a rent for the use of its properties in this peculiar way. In Sauchlemuir they give him wine every New Year’s Eve and in Fowlis, Scotland, a snowball in midsummer and the parish priest of Hungerford gives him a red rose in exchange for his fishing and herding rights.

Your favorite breed of dog

The queen has a special choice for Corgi dogs in its Pembroke variety, until today she has had 30 of them, descendants of Susan, the dog she received on her 18th birthday.

The woman with the greatest wealth?

So far, it is unknown exactly how much his fortune rises, but it is estimated that he is around 300 and 500 million euros, this not counting, with personal properties such as Balmoral Castle or Sandringham Castle.

“Parachute jumping”

During the 2012 Olympics, the Queen teamed up with James Bond another “British pop icon” to make his triumphal entry into the Olympic Stadium by “parachuting” and presiding over the ceremony.

One of her peculiar habits is during lunch hours, Isabel drinks a cocktail of gin and Dubonnet with lemon and lots of ice, drinks wine and at night a dry Martini and a glass of Champagne, her cousin Margaret Rhodes would say. Long live the British sovereign!