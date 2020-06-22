The FaceApp Challenge could jeopardize the safety of celebrities; find out why

TEXT: LILIANA LEJARAZU • PHOTOGRAPHS: IG LORENA HERRERA, ALBERTANO, REBECCA DE ALBA, OMAR CHAPARRO, AISLINN DERBEZ, ELIZABETH ÁLVAREZ AND SEBASTIÁN RULLI

Taking advantage of free time in this quarantine, celebrities have taken flight on social networks, first with Tik Tok, and now the novelty is the FaceApp Challenge, with which you can see and “show off” what you would look like being of the opposite sex.

It is true that the challenge has been funny, but the alarms have gone off, because the mobile application to which it belongs, FaceApp (from the Russian company Wireless Lab), is not very clear about its data and image privacy policies.

The company warns that, if the user allows and authorizes it, they can use their data to redirect personalized advertising and, when entering the app through a third party, such as Facebook, the data that is already released there can be used for advertising purposes or statisticians.

Photos: Facebook

And that’s not all, it also ensures that you can share information with a number of partners, but it does not specify what they are: “We can share your personal information with service providers that provide service on our behalf or help to operate the application (…). Each photo that is selected for editing will be uploaded to our servers to be able to process the image and transform the face ”. The image, he says, is only stored on servers for a maximum of 48 hours.

Through the page of Kaspersky, an international company dedicated to computer security, its analyst, Fabio Assolini, stated that another danger of this application is that facial technology can be used to authenticate passwords, in the case of those who use facial recognition. for these purposes, of course. Even so, he added: « It must be taken into account that this data is stored on third-party servers, and that it can also be stolen by cyber criminals and used to impersonate identities. »

So before you go into the FaceApp Challenge, think twice.