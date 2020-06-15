In 2011 Daniella Álvarez was crowned as the most beautiful woman in Colombia

Daniella Margarita Álvarez Vásquez reached stardom when she became miss Colombia from 2011 to 2012; Now, life has put her before the most difficult test she has ever faced: enduring the amputation of her left foot.

Margarita herself announced on social networks that she would undergo this surgery, as a result of an ischemia suffered in said limb.

Daniella shared in her account Instagram photographs showing his leg after surgery; Along with her are her loved ones, who accompanied her at all times.

« I want to share with you my new version. I love my body just like before. I am happy to be here in this world to overcome all the challenges that come in my new life ”, wrote the model to accompany the images

Courtesy of TVyNovelas