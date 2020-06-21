George Seeley, ex of Marlene Favela sent an emotional message to his daughter Bella after the divorce announcement

The ex of Marlene Favela and father of the small Bella, daughter in common, reappeared but not to answer the actress for the statements she gave a few days ago in which she publicly announced her divorce, but to send a message to the girl.

George Seely who deleted from his instagram account all the photos that he had along with the “Wild Cat” and the little girl, in addition to ceasing to follow the artist, now appeared to send emotional words to the minor who has not even fulfilled the year old.

“Although I can’t see you every day, you are in my heart forever. I am your father and protector until the day of my death, ”she wrote in English in the comments of one of her daughter’s publications on the instagram account, which already has more than 200,000 followers.

Marlene Favela, after several rumors, announced that she was separated and that she would ask George Seely for a divorce. Both appear to be in different cities and cannot be seen because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas