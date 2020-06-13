Eva Cedeño and José Ron recently starred in the soap opera ‘I give you life’

José Ron is the fashion lover, as soon as he finishes a project when he already has another one on the doorstep and some more in the future. His fans have it very well checked on his social networks and it was precisely there that they realized a curiosity in one of his publications: he suggested that Eva Cedeño, his co-star in the soap opera ‘I give you life’, his mouth smells.

Ron uploaded a photo with the actress in which he dedicated a heartfelt message of thanks for the time they worked in the production of Televisa.

« My dear Eva … Thank you for your good vibes, energy, joy, dedication, talent, commitment and complicity to tell this story, net could not have been better! I had fun since you don’t have an idea. Feel proud and satisfied with the work you did! You are an excellent actress and a wonderful protagonist. THANK YOU! ”, Wrote the actor in principle.

The fine detail was in the postscript that the gallant added and caught the attention of all his followers:

« P.S. In your next novel, do not eat a little egg before kisses, « said José Ron.

Only José and Eva know the truth about it; It is surely a local joke between the two, but we must not forget the saying: between joke and joke, the truth is looming.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas