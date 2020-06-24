Although José Eduardo was very pampered by his mother, at Eugenio Derbez’s house things were different

After bullying by his brothers, Vadhir Derbez He asked Eugene tell you a sultry story of Jose Eduardo.

During a visit to the supermarket, the producer also told his older son about the time his brother moved cole, because he was upset with his mother, Victoria Ruffo.

« I told him: ‘I rent you a car but the cheapest one that exists’, I rented it to him but he didn’t like it. In those the mother speaks to him and says: ‘If you come with me and leave your father, I’ll give you a car’, it was a super ultra mega truck. And she says to me (José Eduardo): ‘My mom says that if I come back with her she will give me a truck, what will you give me?’ believe? He left, he went to live with his mother, ”Eugenio Derbez said with a laugh.

Although the protagonist of No Returns Accepted did not specify how old his son was, the comical moment was not so long ago, since José Eduardo already had a driving license … and clearly, the confidence of his mother.

The anecdote confirmed what the Derbez family said, that the youngest of Eugenio’s boys suffers from ‘acute mastitis’.

