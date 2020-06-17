Eugenio Derbez joined the viral challenge of becoming a person of the opposite sex, but in his own way …

Eugenio Derbez He joined celebrities who use FaceApp, an app to see what they would look like as people of the opposite sex.

However, it was just a pretext to play a prank on his older daughter, Aislinn DerbezHe used a photo of her to show « the result » that he supposedly obtained.

“I was looking at the photos that are coming up with the filter that transforms the image of men into women. I uploaded a photo of myself on the beach and here I share the result… I never imagined seeing myself as a woman, ”wrote Eugenio Derbez.

Apparently, the joke of the producer also caused his daughter to reply: « hahahaha slimy. »

Do not miss the transformation of the celebrities who have joined this challenge:

Celebrities join viral challenge, and this is what they would look like if they were of the opposite sex!

Courtesy of TVyNovelas