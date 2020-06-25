At last, the beautiful actress seems that with this image, she confirms that she has an affair with the Mexican actor

A few months ago the rumor began that the Spanish Ester Expósito and the mexican Alex Speitzer had started a romance after having worked together in the Netflix series, Someone has to die, that apparently, today considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, confirms.

And it is that during the quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor even shared an image next to Ester in which he told her how much he missed her. And, after they started seeing each other at different times in December 2019, in February she was visiting our country, visiting Tulum.

But now it is Expósito who seems to corroborate the love between them, because in his Instagram stories he placed a photograph that although it is somewhat dark, not only it is clearly seen that it is them, but, to the delight of the admirers of both, he placed the Alex’s name on it, accompanied by a little heart.

Screenshot

Courtesy of TVyNovelas