Erika Zaba revealed that her seven-month-old son fell and was very scared

Just to celebrate the first seven months of his son Emiliano, Erika Zaba, 41, shared with all his followers the achievements of his little prince, but at the same time he opened up with his fans and revealed a scare that he suffered when the boy died. dropped it.

“Today is your last day of 6 months of my beautiful little boy. In this month, his achievements were many. I started feeding him baby food, his teeth began to come out, he is already sitting alone, he laughs out loud, ”said the artist, sharing a nice photo next to her son. “Sitting down, I fell back (we were in his corral but he almost gave me something)”, said the member of OV7 in an Instagram post.

The tender photograph garnered more than 40,000 lkes and hundreds of comments from his followers. “Beautiful Emiliano. As time goes by “,” they look very cute “,” how beautiful and handsome you are “,” I love it “,” God take great care of you “, were some of the compliments that netizens sent him.

Followers also advised her on childcare and sent her messages of peace of mind so that she would not worry about the child’s fall.

Little Emiliano is the son of Erika Zaba and businessman Francisco Oliveros, with whom he married in July 2017, in Mexico City. The love story began in a gathering of friends.

Erika Zaba and Francisco Oliveros married in 2017

