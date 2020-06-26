Erika Buenfil amazed with a sepia photograph from when she was only 15 years old

Erika Buenfil left more than one person open-mouthed when she dusted off a photograph she has saved of when she was a 15-year-old teenager. The portrait taken in sepia amazed by the natural beauty of the actress.

The soap opera protagonist who is now 56 years old spread the image as a TBT on her Instagram account, where she registers more than two million followers. After publication, the photo went viral.

Her followers and fans admired her beauty and compared her to her teenage son, other people rated the image as the portrait of a famous painter.

“It looks like a painting of an angel from the Renaissance period. What a beautiful woman, give me a bit of her beauty « , » you are an angel fallen from the sky « , » the same face of your son « , » an angelic face « , » you have been very pretty in each stage « , » a whole little angel ”Were some of the praise from his followers.

« The Queen of the Tik Tok » added more than 500 comments and 30,000 likes in just 7 hours after the photograph was released.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas