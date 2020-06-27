Actress Erika Buenfil opened up about love relationships

« The queen of the Tik Tok », Erika Buenfil, has a crown and a castle, but she has no king in her heart. The first actress assures that suitors are superfluous, but it is she who has not wanted to have an affair with someone.

“I have no boyfriend or formal suitor. I’m fine, happy and calm. Let’s see if I get someone out of the quarantine, ”said the 56-year-old artist, who performed the character of Andrea in the novel I Give You the Life of Televisa.

To the cameras of the show TODAY she confessed the reason why she remains alone: ​​“I have not wanted to have a boyfriend; I’m not done taking the step. I keep it closed in my life, work and at home. I do not give foot to love, it is not that it is demanding, it is that I do not turn to see love, « he said.

When asked about, for whom would he give his life ?, she said: “I have never fallen in love to the point of giving my life for someone, but for my son I would give even my heart so that he would live. He is the greatest love of my life ”, Erika confessed.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas