The singer expressed that he is not willing to receive another attack from his granddaughter and that his relationship with her is already broken.

When confinement began for the Coronavirus pandemic, Frida sofia he came back to lashing out at his mother, Alejandra Guzmán, making strong new statements about her as well as her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, whom his granddaughter also attacked, after he defended his daughter.

See this post on Instagram My dad A post shared by Alejandra Guzmán (@laguzmanmx) on Feb 9, 2020 at 1:35 PST

In a telephone interview for the Ventaneando program, the rocker revealed that after this, his relationship with Frida Sofía had definitely fractured, as he is not willing to receive one more insult from the young woman. “I have not spoken (with Frida). My relationship with her is broken, ”said the Payasito interpreter.

Even Enrique declared that it does not seem a good idea that the singer of ‘Andale seeks to reconcile with Alejandra Guzmán or with the whole family, and indicated that at least he is no longer willing to give him another chance.

« I don’t think I should do it right now, because she is looking for that, she is looking for scandal by insulting her family. And I received the insults to the family, their mother already received them. Now that he insults his relatives on the side of his father (Pablo Moctezuma) or what do I know, but on my part I no longer give him one more minute of publicity ”, the representative of the golden age of rock in Spanish concluded forcefully. .

