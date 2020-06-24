Eiza González was seen in Los Cabos very loving with the Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet

Actress Eiza González became a trend in social networks when a series of photographs were revealed in which she can be seen very caramelized together with the model and Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet on Mexican beaches.

The couple was captured in bathing suits and sunbathing in a very romantic attitude, but without a doubt, the one that caught the most attention was a photograph in which the two kiss each other on the mouth.

According to information from paparazzi, Eiza González, 30, and Timothée Chalamet, 24, spent a weekend together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they also shared with mutual friends.

Eiza Gonzalez & Timothée Chalamet in Los Cabos (Mexico) pic.twitter.com/AH8a9Ri7qs – Best of Eiza Gonzalez (@BestofEizaG) June 23, 2020

In addition to the kisses, the film actor could be seen serenading the actress from the novel True Loves because in one of the photographs the young man is sitting playing a guitar with his new love.

Eiza Gonzalez & Timothée Chalamet as boyfriends, 2020 does not give us rest, rather it is resting us … pic.twitter.com/Q89c5qZ6Ig – Mica 💛 (@ micaz31) June 24, 2020

Timothée Chalamet is known for her long film career but most of all for her performance in the Oscar® and Golden Globe nominated film Call Me by Your Name.

Eiza has been lovingly linked with Pepe Díaz, Liam Hemsworth, D.J. Cotrona, Calvin Harris, Cristiano Ronaldo and Josh Duhammel.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas