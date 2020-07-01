Three weeks ago Dulce and her husband, Paco Álvarez, gave the happy news that they are expecting their first baby.

Three weeks after announcing that he is waiting for his first baby, Sweet Maria made his first photo shoot, and occupied the cover page from a famous magazine, with three months pregnant, dressed in a black bodysuit that still does not show a bulging belly.

The exRBD appears on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine in July, and shared it excited through its Instagram account, where in addition to thanking the publication, he explains that even in full pandemic, took the photographs with extreme sanitary measures, to avoid risks for her and her baby.

“Definitely unforgettable and very special for being in full pandemic with all the care and my first pregnant photos !! Yes, although it is hardly noticeable, it has been 3 months! ”, He wrote in his post.

The actress and singer married producer Paco Álvarez on November 9 in Tequesquitengo, Morelos, after the link of her dreams was not realized, because in the original place where it would be held, they were swindled by the owners.

See this post on Instagram In these almost 4 years that I have known and shared life with you, I have realized the enormous heart you have and that apart from being a great man you are a beautiful, loving, patient, hard-working, protective, present, understanding dad, fun … I know all the efforts you do to give them the best of yourself and the best you can, that’s why I know that our baby will have the best dad he could have ❤️❤️ I’m sure you would give up your life for your children, as a man I love you but when I met what you were like dad I fell more in love with you! Happy Father’s Day my love, may God take care of you and bless you and guide us to do well this great work together 🙏🏻🙌🏼 and and and allow us to celebrate together a thousand years more 🤗🤰🏻❤️ A shared post by Dulce Maria (@dulcemaria) on Jun 21, 2020 at 4:52 PDT

Nine months after their big day, the loving couple will take the next step to continue consolidating their love and the family they decided to form, with the arrival of their first child together, since he is the father of three children, the result of their previous marriage. .

Courtesy of TVyNovelas