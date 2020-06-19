The exRBD Dulce María shared with her followers some details of her first pregnancy

Dulce María lives the happiest stage of her life with the next arrival of her first baby and like other celebrities, she has used her social networks to share with her followers all the details of her pregnancy.

On June 8, the exRBD announced through her Instagram account that she would become a mother. With an emotional photo, the actress was photographed along with her husband Paco Álvarez and showed the pregnancy test.

The 34-year-old singer confessed how she has felt physically and emotionally in her first weeks of gestation. « At first everything made me sick, everything, even the sun … All the disinfectants, soap, toothpaste … Right now I’m better off that, but there are still times and days where I get quite nauseous. »

On the other hand, he revealed what his first cravings have been and said that he tries to control them to maintain a healthy weight.

“I have several, especially they give me at night, but the truth is that I try to control myself a lot. I have to take care of myself, I can’t let myself go… what I do fall for is the lemon and chili potatoes and the chocolates, ”he said.

He also said that now there is a drink that little causes him. « Strangely one of the changes is that I don’t feel like coffee at all and at most I have a few drinks and that’s it. »

Dulce María added that in the last days she has felt very tired. She has not yet revealed the sex of her baby, although it is rumored to be a girl.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas