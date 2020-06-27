A photograph of Tábata Jalil and Pato Borghetti could have sparked the jealousy of Odalys Ramírez, partner of the conductor of Venga la Alegría

According to social network users, Odalys Ramírez ‘Marked his territory’ in a photo where his partner appears, Borghetti duck, next to Tábata JalilWell, they say, he got jealous.

It all started when a photo of Pato and Jalil, who participate in the same morning, was shared on the Venga la Alegría Instagram account.

Despite the fact that celebrities do not even touch each other in the snapshot, keeping the healthy distance due to the pandemic, and that Odalys Ramírez only praised the father of her children, users assure that she was very jealous.

The comment, which seemed simple, became the talk, since many assured that he was only « watching » his partner because of the jealousy caused by seeing him next to Tábata Jalil.

It should be noted that, on the one hand, the beauty of the presenter has also been praised on social networks by her followers, however in the account of Come the Joy many of the fans ask for her exit from the program.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas