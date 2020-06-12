After some years in which Frida Sofía has shown her displeasure towards her niece, Michelle Salas, a simple gesture seems to be the light of reconciliation

Frida Sofia is one of the characters that is constantly in the spotlight and not precisely for his work or talent, but for the family conflicts that constantly stars, starting with his mom, Alejandra Guzmán, and his rivalry with his niece, Michelle Salas.

It has been a couple of years since Frida, after receiving comments comparing her to the first-born of her first cousin, Stephanie Salas, exploded both with social network users and with the media.

“I know I am not the prettiest or the cutest. I’m up to the morning… to be compared to Michellita, a cute little girl, that is, nothing to see ”, expressed the granddaughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán.

In this regard, Michelle tried to always stay on the sidelines, without giving rise to a confrontation with her aunt, even, despite Frida’s insane competition with her, none stopped following the other on social networks, as we could see in the most recent publication on Instagram of Luis Miguel’s daughter.

Salas uploaded a photograph in which she shows off her spectacular figure in striking color sportswear, and to the surprise of many, she received a ‘like from Frida Sofia!’, Which for the followers of both, has seemed a sign that the daughter de ‘La Guzmán’ is beginning to try to heal the battered relationship with his family.

Screenshot

Apparently the relationship between aunt and niece, aged 28 and 31 respectively, was good during childhood, but when she reached the youth and took different paths, she deteriorated to the point of no relationship between the granddaughter and the older great-granddaughter of the diva of Mexican cinema.

Now we will have to wait to see what follows, and if those friendly gestures, Frida also begins to direct them to her own mother, whom she has accused from drug addicts, to crazy and even, that her estrangement was due to the rocker having a relationship sentimental with Christian Estrada, ex-partner of the also singer.