Through social networks Poncho De Nigris and his wife shared the bitter drink they are going through due to the loss of their third child

It was through his Instagram account that Nigris Poncho confirmed that he and his wife, Marcela Mistral, they were expecting their third child, but the pregnancy did not prosper.

The singer explained that she lived a ectopic pregnancyTherefore, their illusion of becoming parents for the third time was diminished.

« They are going to put me through an emergency operation […] He went to check the normal echo and nothing appeared in sight, but the hormone continued to increase, so it was already an immediate alarm signal because when this is not detected in time the consequences are very strong, « said Marcela Msitral.

For his part, Poncho De Nigris spoke of the illusion that the arrival of a third son caused: « I was very sad, I had the illusion, Father’s Day and all the stuff, I was very happy. »

« We don’t gain anything by being crying or sad about the situation, I hope you understand, » added the former Big Brother.

To conclude, Marcela Mistral clarified that in the past they had not disclosed their pregnancy because they are very respectful of medical times and wanted to wait three months to share the news.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas