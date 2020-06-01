The importance of hiring professionals.

When a designer is having a bad day at work, we can’t wait for more than questionable creations.

But it is unfair for these professionals to show only their mistakes. This time, we’ve put together a list of some amazing designer creations that could inspire many to create similar things.

1. This design allows those who need help to receive it with just the color of their basket.

2. Avoid contact: These taps are activated by pressing the buttons with your knee.



3. Manhole cover with city map – Seattle, USA



4. This is one way to store your skateboard at school.



5. This keyboard generates random numbers each time so there are no fingerprints left on the screen and the password is not so easily discovered.

6. How about this ramp for people who need it?



7. This table is a fish tank.



8. These masks serve so that the hostesses wake you up when they give food or do not bother you at all.



8. A swing for people with disabilities.

9. This design of benches and protection.

10. This place to rest that has solar cells to recharge electronic devices.

11. This page separator to be able to read more comfortably.



12. A bicycle parking.

13. The perfect solution for those who have many electronic devices at home.

14. The door of the future.

15. This airport has a machine that prints a short story for passengers to read while waiting for the flight.

16. This toilet fills up through a sink at the top, so you can rinse your hands and reuse the water.

17. This parking lot has an breathalyzer so you can check your blood alcohol level.



18. These sloping bins are made to make it easier for cyclists to dump trash.

19. These drawers make the most of the closet space under the sink.



Do you know a designer? Share this gallery with him, maybe it will inspire him.