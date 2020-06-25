Actor David Zepeda begins recording the novel Overcome heartbreak a little heavyweight

Without penalty, soap opera dancer David Zepeda confessed that during the three months of social isolation he spent confined to his home, he could not contain his desire and sinned with food; the result was a few extra kilos.

The actor returned to the Televisa forums to start the recordings of the soap opera Vencer el desamor de la franchise “Vencer” by Rosy Ocampo, who will share scenes with actresses Daniela Romo, Claudia Álvarez and Valentina Buzzurro.

« I tried to do physical activities but one becomes undisciplined, we all return with a few extra kilos or a treacherous belly, but what we did not do in 90 days locked up at home, we will do the dressing room, » he told the program TODAY.

Regarding the food that followed in quarantine, he commented: « I took care to eat more vegetables and less meat and I take her there, I have a nutritionist who sent me recipes and that was a great help. » assured.

David Zepeda showed that he was happy and excited to finally be able to record his new soap opera, but commented that although they could not see each other on the production team, they continued to work through remote sessions.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas