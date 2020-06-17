Erik Rubín revealed details of the musical release of his two teenage daughters Mía and Nina

The singer Erik Rubín commented that he does not stop despite the confinement due to the Covid-19. He revealed that the two daughters he has with Andrea Legarreta will record a musical duet and in this way they will follow in the footsteps of the music industry.

The extimbiriche spoke exclusively for the show TODAY and told details of the launch as singers of his teenage daughters Mía and Nina.

« They wrote a song that is very beautiful and in the next few days I will sit down with Mía and Nina to work on that theme, these days I have not been able to because I have been fully involved with my music, » he said.

Erik Rubín also assured that he works very hard in the career of his eldest daughter Mía and already has three singles ready. The teenager has already worked in musical theater in the play Anita la huerfanita and acted in the Silvia Pinal bioseries.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas