The rumors of an affair between the singers Sebastián Yatra and Danna Paola grow

Since Sebastián Yatra’s breakup with Argentine singer Tini, rumors have not stopped about a possible romance by the artist with Oye Pablo’s interpreter, Danna Paola.

And it seems that it was all a puzzle that netizens want to put together. Now, the singers, who have been silent about it, added a new signal about a possible love affair.

The also actress Danna Paola uploaded a photograph with a puppy and a few seconds later, Sebastián Yatra did the same with a portrait along with his puppy « Rancherito » and the message: « I was excited », so the alarms were activated again for fans.

Is it love or is it just coincidence? Added to this signal is the fact that before the Columbian finished with Tini, he presumed that he had conversed by video call with Danna and also the judge from La Academia changed the lyrics to one of his songs to say: “With Yatra yes «

Courtesy of TVyNovelas