Danna Paola and Anahí declared their sincere mutual admiration

After the rumor of an alleged lawsuit between Danna Paola and Anahí arose, the first granted an interview for a Brazilian media in which he denied that version and confirmed that he is a super fan of RBD and especially of the character Mía Colucci, played by the wife. by Manuel Velasco.

« I have always wanted to be ‘Mia Colucci’ since I have the use of reason, » said Danna and added: « Anahí is someone I love very much and I admire her a lot. I had the opportunity to meet her once and talk to her. She is someone wonderful, ”said the actress.

What we do with what I LOVE This girl !!! 💖🙌🏻 More beautiful and explode! And you can’t be more talented !!! Dan @dannapaola 🙌🏻🌟🙏😘 I admire you more! https://t.co/QImXt6GoCB – Anahi (@Anahi) June 19, 2020

For Danna Paola, RBD It was the group that managed to position Mexican pop internationally, mainly in Brazil.

For her part, Anahí was not indifferent to the statements and responded with a message in which she highlighted how “talented” Danna Paola is, whom she also greatly admires, she said.

“What do we do with what I LOVE this girl! More beautiful and explode! And you can’t be more talented! Danna Paola, I admire you more ”, you can read in the publication.

