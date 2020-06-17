Daniel Arenas was very afraid of losing his participation in the soap opera Teresa, but he was absent for good reason.

More than 10 years after the premiere of Teresa, starring Angelique Boyer, Sebastián Rulli and Aarón Díaz, the actor Daniel Arenas He recalled his involvement and the moment he felt he would be out of production.

In an interview for the TLNovelas channel, the interpreter of the millionaire Fernando revealed one of the most tense moments of his career.

Teresa was the first project in Mexico for the Colombian, because a few months after his arrival in the country he obtained the paper, however his payments were delayed due to his immigration status.

“He had been recording October, November, December and this was as in January and I had not charged. Hey, I didn’t get paid !, and I was crazy because he said: ‘I need money because I can’t take it anymore,’ ”said Daniel Arenas.

« That day I call ANDA, which is the actors ‘union, the National Association of Actors, and I say:’ Hey, I’m crazy, ‘and they tell me:’ No, Daniel, you already have your first payment here, but you have have to come to sign so that we can deposit him, ‘”he added.

To achieve this, Daniel Arenas decided to leave the forum and move to ANDA, he even shared, he did not take off his wardrobe.

« I, as I looked at the clock two in the afternoon, three and I think they had told me that they were waiting for me at five, something like that […] I didn’t take into account that afternoon traffic is much heavier than mid-day traffic. And moving from north to south in Mexico City is crazy. Well there you have me, I was sweating, I was sweating; They called me: ‘Daniel, where are you?

“He got me out of the taxi and I start running, there I have Fernando’s suit, his tie. I enter Televisa, the forum. The director had just said: ‘Where is he, Fernando?’ […] I go in sweating, the gout, everyone was looking at me, I was drying my sweat, lowering my stress, my heart almost fell out ”, he concluded.