Cynthia Klitbo reaffirms that Vanessa Guzmán is a “despicable being” and reveals more details about the conflict between the two

Confirm and reaffirm it! Cynthia Klitbo again attacks Vanessa Guzmán and maintains that her former co-worker in the novel Dare to Dream is « the most despicable being. »

“I still think the same thing, I have worked with many actresses and actors in my life, but what I am not going to allow you is the arrogance in the forum, that you do not allow acting and production partners to speak to you. It can’t be that she doesn’t let anyone come up to her or talk to her, « the soap opera villain told TODAY, adding that Vanessa had » a crazy husband show up with a gun on all the recordings. «

The artist revealed that not only she suffered contempt from Vanessa, but also her own daughter. « She ran the children who came up to her with a guarura, as she did with my daughter when she was two years old.

Klitbo assured that she gets along and maintains respect with the great divas of acting, but commented that she thinks the way of acting and behaving of Vanessa Guzmán, who starred in the soap opera Soltero with daughters, along with Gabriel Soto, is superb.

Klitbo’s accusations have been joined by other actresses from Dare to Dream like Julissa and Violeta Isfel.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas