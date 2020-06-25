The singer expressed that Yolanda Andrade has an insignificant career, so she always seeks to talk about them.

Some days ago, Yolanda Andrade put back to Veronica Castro in the middle of scandal, when he assured in an interview, that a few years ago, Cristian, his eldest son, had given him a beating of such force, that the first actress had to go to hospital with severe neck and hip damage.

Given these statements and those he has been making for a long time, who he claims was a sentimental partner of his mother, Cristian Castro did not remain silent, as he does other times, and responded to Yolanda.

“Verónica Castro’s career is very great, very good, and obviously with an insignificant career like Yolanda Andrade’s, obviously she will always want to talk about us. This girl has always been good to us, now that she does not know us, it seems to me that it is only talking about her career, « said the » Happy Cock. «

According to a Mexican news agency, the interpreter for Azul also denied the romance between Veronica and the host of Montse and Joe. « It is not true what she says, the one who has to talk about this would finally be my mom. »

Regarding the alleged blows that he would have inflicted on his mother, in the midst of a family lawsuit, according to Andrade, he simply pointed out: “there is nothing to dirty, there are natural family problems that are solved like all families, my mom and I We talk every day, and with everything and fights we keep going, ”said Manuel’s also son, ‘El loco’, Valdés.

