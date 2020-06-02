Share on FB

Designers have a restless mind and continue to surprise us by recreating ordinary objects in a more useful way.

Here we list 20 times that made us more grateful to designers:

1. The interior of the Tesla Model 3 that could inspire the newly launched Crew Dragon.

2. This business card displays all contact information using only an email address.



3. Minimalist folding barbecue to save space. 4. A bench made for reading outside a library.

5. A “Pop-Up” connector.

6. This crossing signal button has blind signage that shows exactly how many lanes to cross and the direction of traffic.

7. Swimming fins for human beings. 8. Bottled water shaped like a weight. 9. A potato chip container that has a tab to lift the potatoes. 10. A bar with lockers where you can store your phone while it charges.



11. A dressing room that allows you to choose the type of lighting.

12. The cowboy hat that works like a helmet, surely you thought of someone legendary.

13. A store that has a winter simulator to test winter clothing.

14. This refrigerator has a built-in mini jug of filtered water.

15. This toilet paper has a smaller roll inside that can be carried in your pocket.

16. Here you can tip with your card.

17. This elevator has buttons that you can press with your feet if your hands are full or if you don’t want to touch anything, now in times of the coronavirus.

18. This ATM allows you to choose what type of tickets you want.

19. In Seoul, gas pumps hang from the ceiling so you don’t have to worry which way to park your car.



20. This container that allows you to vote for things with cigarette butts in Edinburgh.



Share this note to get a smile out of your designer friend.

Share on FB