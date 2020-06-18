The famous actress revealed that Raúl Araiza was her first boyfriend, when she worked as a receptionist for Televisa

Consuelo Duval is today is one of the most recognized actresses on television, but few people know that their « Beginnings » on Televisathey were like receptionist. That’s right, the interpreter of Federica P. Luche She entered the television station when she was very young, while she was still in high school, and being in the reception area, she had the opportunity to meet many of the renowned actors, as well as the young stars.

In interview with Yordi Rosado In his program The Last and We Go, Duval spoke of romance he had with Raúl Araiza, who recognized that it was very special because ‘El Negro’ was not only her first boyfriend, but with him was her first time!

« He is my first boyfriend, how my brother is dealing …, but he was my first boyfriend at reception, that is, I worked at reception and he would greet me every day. He worked on ‘Senda de Gloria’ (1987 soap opera). ”

Consuelo acknowledged that it was very exciting that a young man who was already beginning to be successful, and the son of famous people, was her boyfriend, but revealed that Araiza refused to take her to her house in Tlatelolco, but instead left her on the subway because he feared « insecurity » in the area he resided in.

“He was the son of Raúl Araiza papa, the director, and he had noticed me. And I in Tlatelolco, son of his pin …, he will have already told you. He would leave me in the Metro Nurseries, of course they would not remove it, pin… cab… He would leave me in the Metro he would say to me: ‘Oh, Pachita, it is that going to your house, I am afraid that my things will be taken away from me’, and me: ‘Yes, Raúl doesn’t matter, I’m going on the subway,’ ”said the driver.

As for the intimate episode that she lived with ‘Negrito’, the also host of programs like Divine Net, confessed to her friend Yordi that it was he with whom she had sexual relations for the first time. « It was a curtain hotel, because even I ducked … The curtain was lowered, he paid and so, what a shame, Yordi! It was the only one that day. It was very loving, « he said.

Duval admitted that Hoy’s driver always treated her « like a princess », and in that sense, he appreciates that this « first time » was with him. « Looking at it from the side that the first time is the one that marks life, what a blessing it was with a man as beautiful as Raúl Araiza, because regardless of whether he was at the time of the desm …, personally, I always made her feel deeply loved and they say that who treats a woman as a princess is that he was educated by a queen, his reign is evident everywhere.

Finally, he recalled that the reason that first love ended was something that hurt him a lot: “And then he left me for Daniela Castro and my heart hurt… I loved that Daniela Castro spoke to me to befriend me: ‘Hello, you are the ex, I invite you to Los Angeles, ‘”said Consuelo Duval.