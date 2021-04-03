20 College Graduation Outfit Ideas 2021 — Graduation Outfit Inspiration

courtesy

Congrats! College graduation is finally here, and I bet you’re feeling a lot of different emotions. You made it through the dreaded group projects and late-night studying to get your degree, you might be leaving behind your close friends to embark on a new chapter, and you got through it all during a pandemic, which is stressful and anxious in and of itself. But you should be SO proud of yourself and you deserve to be celebrated!

It might not be exactly how you envisioned, but whether your school is holding an outdoor in-person ceremony or hosting it virtually, you can still dress up in something festive for the special occasion and celebrate. Plus, don’t forget: you never have to take a test again (well, unless you’re going to grad school), which is definitely something else to cheers to! Here, 20 graduation outfit ideas that will complement your well-deserved diploma — and please remember to take a bunch of pics, even if you’re just posing in your living room. You’ll be glad you did.

one

if you like lace

Love Swept White Lace Midi Skater Dress

A scalloped white lace frock with ankle-strap heels is a classic that’ll go with any cap and gown.

two

if you like mixed prints

Rhody Dakota Maxi Dress Roller Rabbit amazon.com

$ 198.00

A roomy maxi with colorful prints will definitely get you in the mood for the new season. Dress it down with sneakers or elevate it with lace-up sandals.

3

if you like stripes

Flounce Hem Striped Dress Eloquii eloquii.com

$ 119.95

A striped shirt dress with extra ruffles at the shoulder strikes the perfect balance of cute and put together for any kind of grad ceremony.

4

if you like bold hues

Polo Dress Victor Glemaud revolve.com

$ 395.00

Talk about red hot! A vivid shade like this will guarantee all eyes on you. Pair it with white accessories for even more of a pop.

5

if you like embroidery

Lagoon Blue Halter Linen Midi Dress FANM MON fanmmon.com

$ 246.00

A linen number will feel cooler in higher temps, and the floral embroidery and diagonal seam take this blue number to the next level.

6

if you like jumpsuits

Jade Jumpsuit Tiare Hawaii revolve.com

$ 115.00

An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is something easy to throw on beforehand, but it still looks fitting for a fancy occasion.

7

if you like knits

Gillian Ribbed Tank Dress

A ribbed knit tank dress adds subtle dimension to a solid-colored design. Add neutral heels and jewelry to dress it up or keep things minimal.

8

if you like v-necks

Greta Dress Staud staud.clothing

$ 285.00

You can’t go wrong with a solid white V-neck dress. Wear it with sandals and gold jewelry, and you’ve got yourself a stunning grad look.

9

if you like matching sets

Camera Polka-Dot Crepe Midi Skirt ROTATE Birger Christensen net-a-porter.com

$ 255.00

Dresses aren’t a requirement, fyi. Opt for a more unique ensemble with this polka-dot button-up and coordinating skirt to differentiate your grad ‘fit from everyone else’s.

10

if you like belted numbers

The Convertible The Oula Company theoulacompany.com

$ 275.00

A fluttery dress you can wear belted or loose gives you options for your big day; plus, this striking print ensures everyone will see you with your diploma.

eleven

if you like wraps

Adelina Dress

A textured white midi with a wrap silhouette will be so comfy if you’re outside waiting for hours on end. (Pair it with low-heeled shoes for even more comfort.)

12

if you like florals

Angie Dress LOVESHACKFANCY amazon.com

$ 495.00

Bring on the warmer spring months with this cute number. Pair it with sporty sneakers or equally colorful heels to celebrate the day — up to you!

13

if you like square necklines

Mitzi Dress Amanda Uprichard revolve.com

$ 282.00

A sweet light-blue dress with thick straps and a square neck will make you look and feel like you’re straight-up floating across that grad stage — whether it’s in person or not.

14

if you like drama

One Shoulder Crepe Melania Jumpsuit Adrianna Papell amazon.com

$ 199.00

A one-shoulder black jumpsuit with draping that extends from the arm all the way down to the leg is definitely the key to that “wow” moment you’re looking for.

fifteen

if you like a one-shoulder

One Shoulder Cap Sleeve Pencil Dress Vesper us.asos.com

$ 23.35

Sometimes you want to go all out in the ‘fit department, and what better way than to wear this figure-hugging one-shoulder raspberry-hued dress with metallic heels? A rhetorical question, obvi.

16

if you like ruffles

Long Sleeve Tiered Ruffle Floral Dress ASTR the Label astrthelabel.com

$ 78.00

So many fun details on this mini! The balloon sleeves, the ruching, and, of course, the ruffles. Throw on some slides and statement jewelry to finish it off.

17

if you like rompers

Harriet Balloon Sleeve Romper

A romper with balloon sleeves, a belt, and shorts will make you look effortless and chic as you celebrate your long-awaited graduation. (Shoes that blend in with your skin tone also make your legs look extra long, if that’s your goal.)

18

if you like puff sleeves

Mini Gozo Dress

A cream-colored mini with statement sleeves is perfect for minimalists. Turn around though, and the open back gives it a lil something extra.

19

if you like pleats

Metallic Floral Tiered Midi Dress Self Portrait shopbop.com

$ 495.00

How lovely is this baby blue tiered dress? The pleats, print, and the silhouette will guarantee so many compliments.

twenty

if you like maxis

Bud Burst Jacquard Wrap Dress Sister Jane shopbop.com

$ 307.00

A full-length dress in a bright pink print brings the drama, yet the wrap silhouette keeps things low-key. Wear it with flats or heels for whichever vibe you prefer.

