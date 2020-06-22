Claudia shared an image on the occasion of Father’s Day next to Don Luis Lizaldi, in which Sol Arriaga, complimented the controversy

This Sunday, June 21, like many non-celebrities, the stars also celebrated the Father’s day sharing photographs next to their parents and writing beautiful words in tribute to them. The sympathetic Claudia Lizaldi, he did not miss this opportunity and with the image of both smiling, congratulated don Luis on their social networks.

« My Father, with him I learned to love life, to see the beautiful in everything, to create and believe in dreams, to work hard for them, he is my light in the darkest moments, my counselor, my friend, my accomplice and I am SO lucky to be your daughter, CONGRATULATIONS to all Dads! Hugs! ”Wrote the driver.

– Claudia Lizaldi 🧘🏻‍♀️ (@ClaudiaLizaldi) June 21, 2020

Immediately she received flattering responses and congratulations, but the one that caused a sensation was that of the graphic designer and columnist Sol Arriaga, who only wrote « Father-in-law! » But this detail was not what generated the controversy, but the response of another user, who made a derogatory comment.

« I don’t think they will peel you Solecito! You are not up to it. Hold on to someone from Moroleon’s Market. (It is not discrimination or machismo) I just think you are horrible. In that, do I have the right or nel? ”, Directly attacking the Guanajuato.

However, Claudia put him in a « still estate » and defended Arriaga, who has openly shown his sexual preferences. « I look pretty and if I liked women of course we would go out, you will be blind … », replied the writer.

Most of Claudia’s followers, who know the peaceful lifestyle of the also actress, celebrated her answer, while the aforementioned, thanked Lizaldi for her comment, and retweeted what happened with screenshots. « Come with me to see this beautiful periodical on the muzzle, » was Sol’s description.