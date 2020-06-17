Apparently, Don José Luis and Doña Olivia were infected after going to the supermarket, according to a rumor a few weeks ago.

Christian Chavez finally confirmed the rumor that was unleashed in late May, that her parents, José Luis Chavez and Olivia Garza, they had esigned by Coronavirus; the actor from La casa de las flores, then shared an image surrounded by his family in which he wrote « Family is first », which gave rise to many taking it for granted.

But the exRBD had remained silent about the situation, until yesterday, June 16, that Christian not only confirmed the news, but also revealed that his parents are free of COVID-19.

« I had not wanted to talk about the hard stage we have lived as a family when my parents were sick with COVID-19, today since the two of them had the most delicate moments, we can smile, » were the singer’s words along with a selfie of him with his parents, very smiling.

“Storms are part of life, but the way we deal with them makes us stronger. Thank you for your prayers and your prudence. Let’s not let our guard down, this pandemic is taking the lives of millions. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, if you have your parents, you have everything ”, completed his emotional message.

The publication of the artist, who has recently been involved in the scandal caused by his ex-partner, Maico Kemper, who accuses him of having brutally beaten him, has in less than 24 hours more than 63 thousand ‘megusta’ and comments of encouragement, good vibrates and positive messages for the entire Chávez family, after the difficult time they lived through.

According to information not given by Christian Chávez, the contagion occurred after a trip to the supermarket, in which Mr. José Luis, 65, was the one who contracted the virus and subsequently infected his wife, Olivia, 60, although officially, it has not been confirmed or denied that this has happened.