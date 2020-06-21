Chiquis Rivera likes to show off her figure on her social media accounts and lastly there has been a noticeable change in her curves

Perhaps it is because her marriage to Lorenzo Méndez is hanging by a thread or simply a desire to look better, but the truth is that Chiquis Rivera has shaped her figure and her fans have let her know.

View this post on Instagram Table for one, please! 🙋🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️👑 Date night with, Janney. Never lonely. Simply, All-one … with God. Relearning to love myself. Appreciating all that I am, and recognizing what I want to change about myself. The most important person you’re in a relationship with is, yourSELF. That is the strongest, longest, most valuable commitment you’ll ever have. Nourish it, value it, and prioritize it! It will never disappoint you… if you’re monogamous, and all in. Until then, you won’t be truly happy with anyone else. Occasionally it does you good to conquer yourself, give yourself love, get ready to go out and enjoy the night by yourself … but never alone! With God everything, without nothing. It is important to know how to be with yourself, because it is when you grow as a human being, and it is when you learn the meaning of life. #GrowingPains 🤍✨ 📷: to my good sport waiter, Danny. A post shared by Janney 🤍✨ (@chiquis) on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:05 pm PDT

The daughter of the late Jenni Rivera published a photo on Instagram that proves the transformation of her physique. Chiquis has spent more hours exercising her body and the results are already beginning to show.

The singer boasted to all her « followers » that her abdomen is increasingly worked and her size has been reduced compared to how she looked a few months ago.

With intense exercise routines, the Keto diet and a lot of will have helped Chiquis Rivera achieve her goals and she does not hesitate to show them off to all her fans.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas