The difficult stage that your marriage with Lorenzo Mendez has led to Chiquis Rivera to become reflective, to such a degree that she is already beginning to learn to love herself.

Through a series of photographs, the daughter of the deceased Jenni Rivera, has allowed us to see how these days of uncertainty have been for her.

In his most recent photograph, he is seen sitting at a restaurant table while enjoying his date with Janney, that is, with herself.

Table for one, please. Date night with Janney. Never alone. Learning to love myself. Appreciating all that I am and recognizing what it is that I want to change about myself, « wrote the interpreter.

View this post on Instagram Table for one, please! 🙋🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️👑 Date night with, Janney. Never lonely. Simply, All-one … with God. Relearning to love myself. Appreciating all I am, and recognizing what I want to change about myself. The most important person you’re in a relationship with is, yourSELF. That is the strongest, longest, most valuable, commitment you’ll ever have. Nourish it, value it, and prioritize it! It will never disappoint you… if you’re monogamous, and all in. Until then, you won’t be truly happy with anyone else. Once in a while it does you good to conquer yourself, give yourself love, get ready to go out and enjoy the night by yourself … but never alone! With God everything, without nothing. It is important to know how to be with yourself, because it is when you grow the most as a human being, and it is when you learn the meaning of life. #GrowingPains 🤍✨ 📷: to my good sport waiter, Danny. A post shared by Janney 🤍✨ (@chiquis) on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:05 pm PDT

He then reflected and said that the most important person you are in a relationship with is not our partner, but yourself.

Occasionally it does you good to conquer yourself, give yourself love, get ready to go out and enjoy the night by yourself, but never alone. With God everything, without him nothing, « he continued in his message.

In past days I had already touched on the subject of dating, while opening the door of a sports vehicle, but did not clarify who was the lucky one.

Today we already know that the romantic dates he is having is with himself and even grills have been prepared.

