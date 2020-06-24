The leak of a photo where Chabelo allegedly appears in the 50s, caused a sensation

Xavier López Chabelo It became a trend again, but this time it was not because it was believed that he died. The famous character did it for a photo from the 50s.

At that time it was customary for photographers to capture pedestrians, and in this image you can see a man very similar to who was the conductor of En Familia con Chabelo, for several decades.

« In the 1950s it was common for pedestrians walking through the Historic Center to be photographed and then offered to buy them, » the publication read.

“The image that I share is of the mentioned type, in the street of San Juan de Letrán. What famous actor appeared in the photo? ”Concluded the writing on Twitter.

In the sepia photo the actor is seen behind three young people who appear in the foreground, Chabelo would appear walking down the street with a bag in his hand.

Quickly, Internet users began to create jokes around Chabelo’s age, claiming that the actor is over two thousand years old.

