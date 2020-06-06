These beautiful celebrities married their blue princes, who have nothing to do with entertainment, but they could be soap operas

When the famous are married with someone who not from the artistic medium, we usually do not pay much attention to their partners, unless someone comes out to “vibrate” if they do not consider them to be at the height of celebrities, that “they could get someone better”, or simply say “it is ugly for her”.

But have you noticed that in many cases, these “unknown” husbands who are engaged in other professions are pretty attractiveAnd could they even be “gallant” soap operas? We leave you a list of some that we have well identified.

JACKY BRACAMONTES AND MARTÍN FUENTES

The racing driver and father of Jacky’s five daughters, has nothing to ask any of the couples that the beautiful actress and driver has had in the stories he has starred in. Oh, and they are the happy parents of five little ones: Jacky, Caro, Reny and the twins Emilia and Paula.

INÉS SAINZ AND HÉCTOR PÉREZ ROJANO

The most admired sports journalist in Mexico (and some other countries) not only for her beauty, but also for her knowledge, in November of this year, will be 23 years married to producer and businessman Héctor Pérez Rojano, who is 9 years older than she. They have 4 children, María Inés, the twins Héctor and Eduardo and the youngest, Maya.

ATALA SARMIENTO AND DAVID RÓDENAS

After two failed marriages, the television host again found love with a young Catalan businessman, ten years her junior and with whom she has been happily married for 6 years. Currently, they live in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

ANA LAYEVSKA AND RODRIGO MOEIRA

The Ukrainian actress and the industrial engineer were married 6 years ago, and they have formed a stable and happy marriage with their two children, Masha and little Santiago, who was born just on March 30 last.

GALILEA MONTIJO AND FERNANDO REINA

Galilea was considered the fugitive bride, even having received several engagement rings, in the end, she did not give her arm to twist until the Guerrero politician stole her heart and they are already 9 years married. They have a beautiful son, Mateo.

BARBARA DE REGIL AND FERNANDO SCHOENWALD

Someone who constantly stars in the images of the fitness queen is her husband, Fernando Schoenwald, because the lawyer also has romantic messages, makes funny jokes, which apparently is part of what makes Barbarita very in love with her husband.

See this post on Instagram

FÁTIMA TORRE AND HÉCTOR SALAZAR

Fátima Torre has just become the happy mother of Diego, who was born on March 31, after five years of marriage to businessman Héctor Salazar, with whom he also has an older daughter, Iabella and the four of them form a beautiful family full of love.