The same application that long ago made us see everyone as elderly, is back and celebrities now show us what they would be like if they changed their sex

Long ago, an application went viral by being able to turn us all into old men, and celebrities did not miss the opportunity to share their aging appearance with their followers. Today, Faceapp is back, but to show us what we would look like if we were from opposite sex, and you will be surprised of what pretty or handsome, what these celebrities look like.

Some have shared their transformations on their Instagram profiles or in the stories of the same social network, others have been able to see their shocking changes, thanks to their fans, who have played with their photos. Look here at some of those who have not been left with the desire.

MARIBEL GUARDIA

Is this our idea, or does the sexy Maribel look very similar to her son Julián?

FERDINANDO VALENCIA

Hello Beautiful! Ferdinando did the test with several photos of him and in all of them, the result was a beautiful woman, even his brother-in-law fell “surrendered” to her beauty!

BRENDA KELLERMAN

Ferdinando’s wife, did not stay with the desire, and the truth is that you see a « guy » very cool and with a beautiful smile, although in reality, the change is not very noticeable.

ALEJANDRO SANZ

So elegant! Alejandro transformed into an elegant and beautiful woman, with executive rather than artistic or bohemian airs, like him.

AISLINN DERBEZ

The first-born of Eugenio Derbez the truth is that as she says, she seems like a fairytale prince. Peeero, when trying different photos, corroborates what we all think: the Derbez look exactly the same, although in different bodies! If not, watch the sequence.

GERALDINE BAZÁN

The one that is beautiful is beautiful. And even as a man, Geraldine looks like a young soap opera lover.

MONTSERRAT OLIVER

The beautiful Montserrat has always been compared to Tom Cruise, and with the use of Faceapp, what do you think?, Who does look like the man from Hollywood!

SEBASTIÁN RULLI

Argentine beauty! Rulli did not like the change at all, surely, if she were this beautiful woman, she would conquer more than one heart

ANGELIQUE BOYER

Even she was shocked! Angelique, with a scared and boyish face, seems to be a member of some youth musical group, one of those that drives young girls crazy.

VADHIR DERBEZ

Once again, the Derbez in action. Vadhir as a woman, looks like an image of her sister, Aislinn, modeling. Very pretty!

NIURKA

We do not know if it is Cuban blood, but Niurka, as a gentleman, is a mix between William Levy and Julio Camejo, his countrymen.

TODAY’S DRIVERS

The Televisa morning drivers did not stay with the desire, and they showed us in today’s broadcast, how they became people of the opposite sex, which one looks better?