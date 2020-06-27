Carmen Salinas sent a message of force to « her sister » María Sorte for the attack on her son Omar García Harfuch

The first actress Maria Sorté whom we last saw on the small screen in the character of Doña Ursula in the novel Soltero con hijas de Televisa, received signs of support and strength for the attack on her son, Omar García Harfuch.

The artist, 65 years old, whose real name is María Harfuch Hidalgo, suffered on the morning of Friday, June 26, an anguish from the ambush they made of her son, the secretary of Citizen Security of the CDMX, in the Lomas de Chapultepec, from the Mexican capital.

One of the famous who gave her support was the also first actress Carmen Salinas, who sent her an emotional message through her official Twitter account.

« Dear Sister, I embrace you with great affection and my supplication to Christ Jesus blessed for the speedy recovery of your adored son Omar whom I have known since childhood, have great FAITH that God Our Lord will take him forward, I embrace you with great affection, » he spread. Carmelita ”Salinas.

@mariasorte Dear Sister, I embrace you with much affection and my plea to. Jesus Christ blessed for the speedy recovery of your adored son. Omar whom I have known since I was a child, have a lot of FAITH that God Our Lord will take him forward, I embrace you with much affection. CS. – Carmen Salinas (@CarmenSalinasLo) June 26, 2020

The followers of María Sorté who has participated in more than twenty soap operas; Among them: Brave love, Fire in the blood, Wooden woman, Real love, Pretty woman, The privilege of loving, among others, they sent him messages of support through the publications of the actress on Instagram.

« A beautiful hug », « strength », « God protect you », « We send you strength », « you are a strong woman », were some of the messages from his followers.

The actress has been silent about the case that is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office. Her son was released from the hospital.