Part of the cast of the soap opera I Give You Life, a drama that has obtained historical audience figures on Televisa, escaped to a well-deserved vacation at José Ron’s house in Valle de Bravo.

The actresses and actors celebrate the end of the recordings of the story starring José Ron and Jessica Diaz. The soap opera gallant organized a celebration for his coworkers at his rest residence in Valle de Bravo.

Through social networks, José, who we can also see in Rubí in the character of Alejandro Cárdenas, has presumed to be the best host with his peers.

Ara Saldivar, Omar Fierro, Arturo Carmona, Day Chávez, Chio de Santiago, Mar Salazar, Ramses Alemar was part of the cast of I Give You Life that enjoys relaxing days at José Ron’s house that has a pool with a lake view from Valle de Bravo.

The group of actors and actresses have practiced water sports and cooked delicious meals in which Omar Fierro has displayed his skills as a chef.

The celebration occurs a few days after José Ron announced the breakup of his love relationship with the beautiful actress and singer Jessica Díaz.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas