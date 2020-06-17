Increasingly elite soccer players have a tendency to become fond of a historic card game, poker. Many footballers are also interested in other casino games, such as blackjack or roulette. So much so that some of them participate in major tournaments of this type of game, as in the case of former Arsenal footballer Nicklas Bendtner. In a television reality show, in which he participates with his girlfriend, he has assured that he has been playing online poker since he turned 19. In addition, he has also recognized that during his stay in London, he used to participate in poker games with large amounts at stake regularly

Another regular in casinos to play this card discipline is the former F.C. Barcelona, ​​who currently plays for Real Betis, Cristian Tello. And it is that professionals from the world of football of the level of Gerard Piqué, Ronaldo Nazario or Neymar have always been closely linked to this world.

The current president of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo, nicknamed Phenomenon, has been attending casinos to play all kinds of games for more than 20 years, specifically since his time at Real Madrid. It was at that time that he began to have a special weakness for all this, since in the concentrations they even organized games.

Big names in this sport have found one of their biggest and best hobbies in this card game and in casinos. One of the most frequented by all of them is the iconic Monte Carlo Casino, a place where luxury and celebrities are always present. Its world fame is given, in part, by roulette, since the French roulette modality was created precisely in this casino by François and Louis Blanc in 1842.

However, these athletes due to their obligations, on many occasions, cannot physically go to casinos. Still, thanks to online platforms, they can participate in both virtual poker games and a variety of online roulette games, French, American and European, among other games.

« Casino! » (CC BY-ND 2.0) by www.davidbaxendale.com

Leo Messi, who for many is the best soccer player in the world, has also been seen several times in different casinos, where he practices one of his hobbies: poker. The voices of those who know him the most affirm that he is a great player, as well as a phenomenon in betting.

Soccer and poker, or any other game that takes place in a casino, go hand in hand. And it is that the values ​​and skills that are needed to play both disciplines and also achieve success are the same. Patience, good strategies or intelligence are essential qualities to be victorious at the end of any of the two activities.