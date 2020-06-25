Carmen Salinas struck down people who do not believe in the Coronavirus such as Paty Navidad and Miguel Bosé

Carmen Salinas exploded and, as never before, struck down those who still do not believe in the Coronavirus. In unsuitable language, the first actress sought to make people understand that they underestimate the effect of Covid-19 in Mexico, which has almost 200,000 positive cases.

The message of the former deputy also went viral on Twitter, the social network in which she published it generating a wave of comments, both positive and negative.

« There is every asshole and asshole that still assures that the fucking coronavirus does not exist, that it is a government thing … do not suck, the government is going to send it to the whole world, it is a virus that by unbelievers is going to get into your buttocks » , wrote the 81-year-old soap opera actress.

Several of the netizens told him that in the message he should have mentioned Paty Navidad and singer Miguel Bosé, who have been featured on social networks for giving a speech that the Covid-19 is a government lie.

Starting the health alert, Carmen Salinas garnered attention for the controversy generated by the comment she made about the Chinese population, alleging that the Coronavirus existed because « in China they even ate dogs. »

The Chinese government through its embassy in Mexico asked the actress to publicly apologize for what was said and she agreed.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas