Yadhira revealed that they slapped each other very hard, as long as the scene came out the first time and they didn’t have to repeat it.

16 years after the premiere of the second version in Rubí soap opera, that would definitely launch his stars to fame, Bárbara Mori, Sebastián Rulli, Eduardo Santamarina and Jacqueline Bracamontes, in addition to Yadhira Carrillo, one of the main enemies of the protagonist, who narrated some details of the success story.

Carrillo remembered that he recorded various scenes very strong with Mori, which ended in slap, and affirms, these they were not faked. « We really hit each other because Benjamin Cann, my director, told us: ‘It is one and well given or many and badly given, so once you get to the first one because they are going to be hit hard after being given so many badly given , then a very strong but well done ‘”.

« He gave me some‘ slaps ’that, I swear, it hurt my ear. Many times it was marked here on the cheek and, no way, you have to put ice for a while, ”added Yadhira, explaining that, despite the hard blows that were given, she and Barbara love and respect each other very much.

The exreina of beauty ‘hidrocálida’ was approached by the media on the way out of the visit to her husband, Juan Collado, in the North Reclusorio of the CDMX, matter on which he pointed out: « As long as Juan is here, I will be attached to him for as long as it is and I have absolutely nothing in my head that just live and be for what he needs. »

« I come home and I start preparing what I have to bring him because you have to bring his sheets, you have to bring his blanket, then I take it, I wash it, I return it; the food, what I have to bring to eat; what I have to bring of things to clean ”, commented the protagonist of soap operas like La otra, Barrera de amor or Amarte es mi sin.